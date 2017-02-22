Findlay Woman Injured In Tuesday Crash On I-75 Exit Ramp

2/22/17 – 9:03 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman Tuesday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened on the southbound exit ramp from the interstate to State Route 12 around 1 p.m.

21-year-old Igjanae Perkins of North Baltimore stopped at the top of the ramp to turn left. A pickup truck driven by 53-year-old Teresa Sessions of Findlay hit the back of Perkins’ car. Hanco Ambulance took Perkins’ passenger, 57-year-old Larenda Davis, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers cited Sessions for failing to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.