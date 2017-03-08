Findlay Woman Injured In Two-Car Crash

3/8/17 – 5:36 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman Tuesday morning. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened just before noon at the intersection of West Trenton and Morey Avenues.

51-year-old Gregory Nye of Findlay was driving east on Trenton Avenue when he failed to stop for a red light and hit a car driven by 69-year-old Patricia Mcaran. A private vehicle took Mcaran to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police cited Nye for disobeying a traffic control device.