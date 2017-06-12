Findlay Woman Injured In Weekend Crash

6/12/17 – 7:05 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman over the weekend. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened in the 500 block of Broad Avenue just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

26-year-old Randy Smith of Findlay was driving his pickup truck north on Broadway when he went left of center and hit a southbound car driven by 22-year-old Sara Robinson. A medical helicopter took Robinson to a Toledo hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police cited Smith for driving under suspension and a lane violation. Smith wasn’t injured in the crash.