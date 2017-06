06/16/17 – 4:23 P.M.

The Downtown Findlay YMCA has new exercise equipment designed to make fitness fun for kids. They have new exergaming equipment available for children 8-13-year-old. They include gaming bikes, interactive climbing walls, strength and cardio, active floor games, and active wall games. These games are available from 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The proceeds from the Black Swamp Classic helped buy the new equipment.