Findlay’s Acting Police Chief Place On Paid Administrative Leave

2/10/17 – 5:04 A.M.

Findlay’s acting police chief Sean Young is on paid leave following an alleged incident from last weekend. Mayor Lydia Mihalik says someone filed a civil protection order against Young. She told the Courier she couldn’t say why the protection order was filed. Authorities have not pressed charges and a police report is not available.

Young had been serving as the acting police chief since Greg Horne retired last month. The city has installed Lt. John Dunbar as the acting police chief for the time being.

Mihalik says, “The City of Findlay has taken a course of action consistent with our policies and procedures for an incident. I am confident in the abilities of Acting Chief John Dunbar and believe our law enforcement agency will continue to perform in a professional manner.”