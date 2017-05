5/4/17 – 5:22 A.M.

Fire damaged an Ada home Wednesday afternoon. WKTN radio reports the fire happened in the 400 block of Main Street. The house had apartments on the first and second floor. Everyone in the apartments made it out of the building safely.

EMS crews treated a firefighter for smoke inhalation at the scene of the blaze.

Firefighters haven’t found the cause of the fire yet. The incident remains under investigation.

MORE: WKTN