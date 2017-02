2/6/17 – 5:14 A.M.

A Findlay woman suffered from smoke inhalation in a weekend fire. Firefighters responded to a blaze at 2319 Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived a woman was already outside the home. EMS crews took her to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters contained the flames to one side of the duplex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimate is available yet.