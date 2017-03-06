Fire Damages Mount Blanchard Home

3/6/17 – 5:11 A.M.

Fire damaged a Mount Blanchard home late Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a home at 305 North Main Street around 11:20 a.m. Someone driving by the house noticed flames coming out of the home’s chimney, and stopped to let the people living there know about the fire. The home’s residents escaped safely.

The blaze remains under investigation.

The Red Cross says the fire displaced four people. The agency is helping them with temporary housing as well as personal hygiene items. The also gave stuffed animals to the children living in the home.