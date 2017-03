3/15/17 – 5:32 A.M.

Fire destroyed a garage near the Iron Triangle in Fostoria Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to 330 Boston Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. The blaze didn’t cause any injuries but did damage three cars inside the building.

Lt. Jerry Goodman tells the Review-Times the damage from the flames made it impossible to figure out what started the fire to begin with.

The blaze did a total of $30,000 in damage to the building and its contents.

