3/2/17 – 7:13 A.M.

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Fostoria Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded to Lot 108 of Nye’s Trailer Park at 1521 North Countyline Street around 12:30 p.m. Captain Warren Digby tells the Review-Times the blaze started in the home’s bathroom.

No one was at home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

MORE: Review-Times