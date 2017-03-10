Fire Destroys Home Near Forest

3/10/17 – 5:28 A.M.

Fire destroyed a home south ofForest earlier this week. Firefighters responded to a blaze at 17882 County Highway 76 just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Marseilles Fire Chief Steve Dickinson tells the Courier embers from an outdoor wood burner likely blew onto a wood pile, which then caught fire and spread to the house.

A mother and her two children were in the home when the fire started. They escaped safely. The Red Cross is assisting the family with things like food and clothing.

MORE: The Courier