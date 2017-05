5/1/17 – 6:46 A.M.

Everyone is safe following an early morning fire in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters responded to a home east of Continental at Road E-16 around 2:15 a.m. A dispatcher says everyone in the home was outside the house when firefighters arrived.

Officials say the home was a total loss. They have not determined the cause of the blaze.