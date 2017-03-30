Fire District Beneficial For Departments In Southwestern Hancock County

03/30/17 – 5:57 P.M.

The move to create a joint fire district in southwestern Hancock County could help ease burdens of off fire departments. Jenera Fire Chief Matt Boehm said that costs have become an issue.

Matt Boehm

By creating a fire district, the entities would be able to tax the entire district and save money. The district would also allow for more options in specialization and training.

Boehm said that this won’t cause any change in how they respond to a fire.

Matt Boehm

Boehm added that the discussion for a joint fire district started around 2000 but didn’t get serious attention until just a few years ago.