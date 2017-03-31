Fire On Sandusky Street Not Suspicious

03/31/17 – 4:38 P.M.

The Findlay Fire Department is not investigating a Wednesday house fire on Sandusky Street as suspicious. The courier reports that firefighters believe the fire started in front of the home at 8:10 West Sandusky street.

The Fire department received an alarm about the fighter around 8:45 p.m. and firefighterswere on scene within minutes. Fifteen fighters initially responded and the blaze was under control around 9:30 p.m.

The home had heavy fire, smoke, and water damage to its structure and contents. The Red Cross assisted the family displaced by the fire.