Firearms incident reported near UK Houses of Parliament

Hemera/Thinkstock(LONDON) — A firearms incident was reported at London’s Westminster Bridge, near the United Kingdom Houses of Parliament, the Metropolitan Police said Wednesday.

Police are at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available.

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident – police on scene — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Story developing…

