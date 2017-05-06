Fired officer turns himself in after arrest warrant issued in connection to teen’s shooting death

iStock/Thinkstock(BALCH SPRINGS, Texas) — A recently-dismissed Texas police officer who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy turned himself into authorities Friday night, just hours after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Roy Oliver turned himself in at the Parker County Jail in Weatherford, about 95 miles west of Dallas, reported ABC affiliate WFAA.

He was later released after posting bail at the jail. His bond had been set at $300,000, WFAA reported.

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber announced on Tuesday that Oliver had been fired from the police department after nearly six years of service.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department had issued the warrant for his arrest on Friday in connection with the shooting death in April of Jordan Edwards, spokeswoman Melina Urbina confirmed to ABC News earlier Friday.

“The warrant was issued due to evidence that suggested Mr. Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual,” Urbina said in a statement. “The warrant gives any peace officer the authority to arrest Roy Oliver for the crime of murder. Mr. Oliver can also turn himself into any peace officer if he so chooses.”

She added, “The investigation into the death of Jordan Edwards will continue and does not conclude with the arrest of Roy Oliver.”

In response to the arrest warrant being issued, the Edwards family released a statement through their lawyer S. Lee Merritt. “Today has been an emotionally tense day as the family prepares for the wake of their beloved Jordan,” reads the statement. “Although this does not take away the excruciating pain caused by the loss of a son, brother, and friend, the announcement that the appropriate warrant has been issued for the arrest of Roy Oliver on the charge of murder has brought a bit of reprieve in a time of intense mourning. Although we realize that there remain significant obstacles ahead on the road to justice, this action brings hope that the justice system will bend against the overwhelming weight of our frustration.”

The incident in question took place on April 29 as police were responding to a report of “several underage kids” who were allegedly drunk at a residence in Balch Springs. Police initially said that Edwards was in a vehicle that backed up in the direction of the responding officers “in an aggressive manner.” Oliver then opened fire, striking Edwards, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities later admitted, however, that they had misspoken in recounting what occurred and that it appeared as though the vehicle was driving away from the officers when shots were fired, based on body cam footage.

“I unintentionally, incorrectly said the vehicle was backing down the road,” Haber said Monday. “According to the video, the vehicle was moving forward as the officer approached.”

Haber added, “After reviewing the video, I don’t believe that [the shooting] met our core values.”

The video footage has not been released to the public.

