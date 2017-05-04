Firefighters rescue riders stranded on roller coaster in Oklahoma City, no injuries

foto76/iStock/Thinkstock(OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.) — Thrillseekers found themselves stranded Thursday on a roller coaster at the Frontier City theme park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, though no riders were injured, the fire

department said.

After the Silver Bullet roller coaster stalled out at the top of a hill, firefighters and theme park workers helped passengers down, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

The 19 riders are all safe on the ground, the fire department said.

The fire department earlier tweeted video and photos of the rescue.

TAC 2 Update – 11501 N I-35 service rd-Assist frontier city – 1 person left to remove from the rollercoaster. pic.twitter.com/vlgOBRhEV5 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2017

TAC 2 Update – 11501 N I-35 service rd-Assist frontier city – 4 people remain trapped in the front car-we are putting harnesses on them now. pic.twitter.com/X9hv5TehTh — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2017

