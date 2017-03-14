Fireworks factory fire in central Israel leaves two dead

Goodshoot/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) — At least two people are dead after a fire broke out at a fireworks warehouse in central Israel Tuesday, according to Israeli police.

2 people killed in firework warehouse blaze in central Israel. Police and emergency units at the scene. pic.twitter.com/MGdoXFHqnj — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) March 14, 2017

The blaze in the town of Porat spurred several explosions. Five others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld tweeted.

Police & firefighters at the scene of firework factory blaze in central area. Situation under control. 5 people taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/ITzi1hfCBC — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) March 14, 2017

Rosenfeld added that the situation is now under control.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.