First footage of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” shown at Disney annual meeting

Lucasfilm/Disney(DENVER) — Walt Disney Company shareholders who attended the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday in Denver got more than they bargained for. In addition to word about the company’s revenue and strategic plans, attendees got the first public peek at footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller was at the meeting and described footage that begins right where the last Star Wars film, The Force Awakens, left off — with Daisy Ridley’s Rey finding her way to a long-missing Luke Skywalker.

“Who are you?” Skywalker asks. According to Miller, the footage also included Rey displaying her lightsaber skills; epic shots of mountains, oceans and forests; and appearances from Finn, Chewbacca and the late Carrie Fisher’s Leia.

According to the paper, at the meeting, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger called the movie, “a perfect chapter in the iconic Skywalker family drama.” He also paused to remember Fisher saying, “We all miss her. She has great talent and wit. We’re proud that this movie coming up is part of her legacy.

