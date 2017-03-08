First Lady Melania Trump holds luncheon at White House for International Women’s Day

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — First Lady Melania Trump held her first solo event at the White House on Wednesday, a women’s luncheon in honor of International Women’s Day.

The First Lady’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was in attendance Wednesday, as were President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Second Lady Karen Pence and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Me.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stopped by the luncheon, according to a photo posted to Pence’s Twitter account.

Pleasure to be at lunch hosted by @FLOTUS & @SecondLady honoring #IWD2017. Thanks to the inspiring women paving the way to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3yl39QKe49 — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 8, 2017

