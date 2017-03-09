First Look: “Jurassic World 2”

Twitter/JA Bayona(LONDON) — The sequel to the billion dollar-grossing Jurassic World is underway in the U.K., and director J.A. Bayona has teased fans with a single image from the movie, the fifth adventure based on the late Michael Crichton’s dinosaur amusement park novel.

The photo shows a museum-style display of massive dinosaur skeletons, and a small girl, shot from behind, peering in wonder at them. “So excited to show you this!!” the director captioned the snap.

The movie, which again stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, was co-written and co-produced by Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World. He left the sequel so that he could call the shots on Star Wars: Episode IX.

Jurassic World 2 is slated for a June 22, 2018 release.

