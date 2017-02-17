“Fist Fight” and “The Great Wall” among this week’s new movie releases

Bob Mahoney/WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT(NEW YORK) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Fist Fight — When one school teacher — played by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day — gets a colleague — portrayed by rapper/actor Ice Cube — fired, he is challenged to an after-school fight in this comedy that also features Saturday Night Live alum Tracy Morgan. Rated R.

* The Great Wall — Matt Damon stars in this action/adventure film about European mercenaries who search for gunpowder, but end up defending of the Great Wall of China against a horde of monsters. Also starring Willem DaFoe. Rated PG-13.

* A Cure for Wellness — The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Dane DeHaan stars as a young executive tasked with bringing back his company’s CEO from a so called “wellness center” that he soon suspects is not what it appears to be. Rated R.

