Five dead in Australian charter plane crash

iStock/Thinkstock(MELBOURNE, Australia) — Five people have died in a charter plane crash in Melbourne, Australia, according to police.

Victoria Police’s Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane said there were no survivors after the Beechcraft airplane crashed shortly after takeoff from Essendon Airport at about 9 a.m.

The plane suffered “catastrophic engine failure” while in the air, according to Leane, and it crashed into a shopping center when the pilot attempted to return to the airport.

Victoria premier Daniel Andrews called the incident the “worst civil aviation accident in our state” in 30 years.

Victims of the crash were not immediately identified. Andrews said the state’s government was reaching out to the victims’ families.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.