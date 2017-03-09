Five injured in axe attack at Dusseldorf train station

Heiko119/iStock/Thinkstock(DUSSELDORF, Germany) — Police in Germany responded to an axe attack that left several people injured in the Dusseldorf train station on Thursday.

At a press conference, local police confirmed that one individual had been arrested. Five people were injured, though there was no immediate information on the severity of their injuries.

Regional police posted on Twitter saying that a “comprehensive” police response was underway and that the train station was closed.

Story developing…

