Flag City Honor Flight Leaves For D.C. On Wednesday

06/05/17 – 1:34 P.M.

The Flag City Honor Flight is taking off on Wednesday to take area veterans to the nation’s capital. Media and public relations coordinator Vaun Wickerham said that the only thing that has changed over the years is the vets.

The flight will take the veterans to see monuments and memorials dedicated in their honor. They will leave The Cube’s parking lot at 4:30 a.m. to head for breakfast at the Grand Aire Hangar in Toledo. The 80 veterans taking part this year should arrive in Washington D.C. by 9:30 a.m.