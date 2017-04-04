Flag City Morning Rotary Selling Petunias

04/04/17 – 2:32 P.M.

Flag City Morning Rotary is selling petunias as a fundraiser to help end polio across the world. The flowers are $12 for a flat of nine plants and are available in two sets of colors. You can get “Findlay Mix”, which is a mix of pink and coral flowers, or “Rotary Blue”, which are denim blue flowers. Hanging baskets are also available and cost $20 each.

The deadline to order is tomorrow. The petunias can be ordered from any Morning Rotary Club member or online at flagcitymorningrotary.org. You will be able to pick up your flowers at the back parking lot of The Courier on May 5 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.