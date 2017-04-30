Flight attendant helps mother soothe baby mid-flight after ‘all hell broke loose’

Whitney Poyntz(CALGARY, Alberta) — One Canadian mom said she was “amazed” when a flight attendant stepped in to soothe her crying baby mid-flight.

Whitney Poyntz, who was flying back home to Calgary, Alberta, from Palm Springs, Florida, on April 19, thanked WestJet flight attendant Ashley Drysdale in a now viral Facebook post.

Poyntz, 28, said her 4-month-old daughter Kennedi was thankfully asleep when she boarded the flight.

“Once the captain came on the intercom it woke her up, which is obviously no ones fault,” the mother wrote on WestJet’s Facebook page. “About 30 min[ute]s later all hell broke loose.”

Poyntz, who was accompanied by her husband, said “we did not have a happy baby,” and were met with glaring eyes from other passengers.

Next, the mother wrote that Ashley, the flight attendant, asked if she could “take” Kennedi and walk up and down the aisle with her. That did the trick and her newborn was “calmed down,” the mom wrote.

Poyntz told ABC News that she “didn’t know what to feel. I was amazed that someone wanted to help like that.”

The mother then snapped a photo because “when she was soothing her, it melted my heart seeing her smiling and talking to her.”

In a statement to ABC News, WestJet praised the flight attendant for her actions in the incident.

“WestJet’s caring crew are one of the reasons we have been named as the most trusted airline in Canada,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Ashley is a true representative of the WestJet brand.”

