05/01/17 – 3:44 P.M.

Findlay Rotary Club got to learn about the recent updates with flood mitigation. Project Manager Steve Wilson said that the enhancements to the Blanchard River should start this year.

Steve Wilson

Wilson said that the proposed dry storage basins will be taken to the conservancy court this Friday.

Steve Wilson

He added that the storage basins will take much longer to get approval.