Flood Mitigation Meeting Set For Wednesday Night In Findlay

Another public information session about flood mitigation is coming up this week. The event is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday night at the Winebrenner Theological Seminary in Findlay. Project Manager Steve Wilson says the planned discussion centers on proposed improvements to the Blanchard River in Findlay.

The proposed plan call for removing some river bank in Findlay, widening the river beneath a railroad bridge, and removing or modifying low dams. The Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court approved the plan earlier this month. It could cost $20 million and take three years to complete.