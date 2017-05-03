Flood Watch Issued For Areas West Of Hancock County

5/3/17 – 10:36 A.M.

There’s plenty of rain expected over the next few days, which means forecasts are calling for area rivers to rise again. The National Weather Service has already issued a Flood Watch for Putnam, Allen, and Henry counties from late tonight through Friday evening. The NWS says between two and four inches of rain could fall between now and then.

That means some rivers could enter flood stage. The weather service’s forecast for the Blanchard River in Ottawa calls for the waterway to enter minor flood stage Saturday afternoon. The current prediction shows the river cresting at 24.5 feet Sunday morning.

The latest predictions from the NWS don’t Blanchard River in Findlay entering flood stage. However the forecast expects the river to run high, cresting in the action stage Saturday morning.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation for any changes to the forecast.

