Florida flooding leads to surfing in the streets

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Surf’s up in South Florida and not just at the beach.

Record levels of heavy rainfall in the Sunshine State have left streets and parking lots flooded, leading some to grab a board and hit the water.

In a video posted on Twitter, Florida resident Destra Benoit can be seen slowly being towed by an SUV while standing atop a surfboard.

“I can finally say I accomplished one of my dreams,” Benoit wrote.

Fun aside, the recent flooding has also left stranded vehicles and led to the closure of Sawgrass Mills mall in the city of Sunrise for a third day, according to WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami.

