Florida sheriff’s deputies pull suspect from burning car after pursuit

Marion County Sherrifs Office(SUMMERFIELD, Fla.) — Sheriff’s deputies in Central Florida said they pulled a suspect from a burning car after the man led them on a pursuit.

Dash cam video from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows four sheriff’s deputies as they extract the man from an overturned van and extinguish the fire.

On Sunday, deputies received a tip that a man known by the alias “Gold Teeth” was en route in a white Dodge van to rob a home in Summerfield, Florida, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies searching the area located a van matching the description at a convenience store and attempted a traffic stop when the driver, identified as 28-year-old Scott Michael Beekman, left the location, the sheriff’s office said.

Beekman led officers on a pursuit while “driving recklessly and endangering other motorists in the east and west bound lanes,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. Another motorist attempted to block the westbound lane with his vehicle, but Beekman was able to avoid him.

During the pursuit, Beekman swerved abruptly on Southeast Highway 467 before he struck a stop sign and a tree, police said. Beekman was trapped on the driver’s side when the van caught fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the video, two deputies “carefully advanced” toward the van with their guns drawn while another deputy walks toward the van with a fire extinguisher to deter the flames.

Deputies then broke the van’s windshield and were able to pull Beekman out, police said. In the van, deputies found a loaded .32 caliber pistol and a loaded .22 caliber rifle, both located near the driver’s seat.

Marion County Fire Rescue arrived and put out the rest of the fire and Beekman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was later released and booked into the Marion County Jail, where he remains, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Lettelier told ABC News.

In a statement, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods praised the deputies for their bravery and the citizens who intervened for their help.

“The deputies involved in the search, the pursuit and the rescue of this suspect performed their duties valiantly,” Woods said. “They not only prevented what could have been a major crime, but they also saved this individual’s life despite the danger involved. We are also thankful for the citizens who jumped into action to help our law enforcement. They are all heroes and we are proud to have these deputies serving the citizens of Marion County.”

Beekman was charged with fleeing with disregard to safety of person or property, three counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, possession of a short barreled gun, rifle or machine gun and driving with a suspended or revoked license, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

