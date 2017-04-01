Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth awake and alert after collapsing on ice

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth collapsed on the ice in the first period of Saturday’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

According to team officials, he is awake and alert, and was taken to Pennsylvania Hospital.

Flyers trainers and medical staff ran onto the ice to assist Neuvirth, 29, and cart him off the ice.

The goalie reportedly did not feel well when he was in the locker room before he collapsed, Flyers right winger Colin McDonald said according to ABC-owned station WPVI-TV.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.