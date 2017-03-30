Flynn in talks to testify before Congress, seeking ‘assurances against unfair prosecution’

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is in discussions to testify in the congressional investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and is seeking “assurances against unfair prosecution,” Flynn’s lawyer said in a statement.

The news comes as the House and Senate intelligence committees investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and alleged contacts between the Trump campaign and possible Russian officials.

“General Flynn has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” said Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner.

Kelner confirmed that the “discussions have taken place” but would not comment on the details.

“Notwithstanding his life of national service, the media are awash with unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo directed against him,” Kelner said. “No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution.”

A spokesman for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., denied that Flynn “offered to testify to HPSCI in exchange for immunity.” A Democratic aide on the panel concurred that to date Flynn has not requested immunity from prosecution.

Trump has called the Russia story “fake news” and blasted the media after Flynn’s resignation for treating him “very, very unfairly.”

“I think it’s really a sad thing he was treated so badly,” Trump said, calling Flynn a “wonderful man.”

Senate committee leaders have previously said that they may call on Flynn to testify before the committee.

Flynn was forced to resign in February after revelations that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before the inauguration.

Flynn reportedly discussed sanctions with the ambassador before the inauguration.

The FBI interviewed Flynn about his calls with the ambassador before he resigned but officials said at the time that Flynn “could have been more forthcoming” in that interview.

Earlier this month, Flynn registered with the Department of Justice as a foreign agent for lobbying work that he did in the months before his appointment as NSA that “could be construed to have principally benefited the Republic of Turkey,” according to documents.

