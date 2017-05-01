Focus On Friends Offering Wellness Recovery Action Planning Program This Weekend

05/01/17 – 5:30 A.M.

Focus on Friends is bringing a new workshop to Findlay that focuses on creating a personal recovery plan. Executive director Wayne Ford said that the WRAP program can help you avoid troubling and intrusive feelings and behaviors.

WRAP stand for wellness recovery action planning. It focuses on hope, education, and support among others and is available to everyone.

The program will be held This Friday and Saturday at Focus on Friends from 9-5 p.m. You can register by calling (419) 423-5071. There is a $50 fee covering the registration, materials, and lunch.