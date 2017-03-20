Focus On Friends Offers New Support For LGBTQ+ Community

03/20/17 – 2:26 P.M.

Focus on Friends is offering a new peer support group designed for the LGBTQ+ community. Men’s Recovery Home Coordinator Ben Hippensteel said that Open Air’s focus is on acceptance.The goal is to make people feel welcome and to show that there is support for the LGBTQ community.

He said that he designed the group to have a club-like scene to it. There will be music and disco lights to help make people comfortable.

Hippensteel added that people don’t have to stay for the meeting part if they don’t want to. There is a place for people to just sit and hang out or play pool.It’s open to family and friends of people in the LGBT community as well.

The group meets the first and third Friday of the month at 7:30 at Focus on Friends. You can catch the full interview with Ben Hippensteel below