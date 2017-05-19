Food Trucks Set Up Shop In Findlay Once A Week

5/19/17 – 5:16 A.M.

There’s some new food offerings in downtown Findlay for lunch this summer. The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a “Wednesday Food Truck Court” on Wednesday afternoons. The Courier reports the food trucks set up from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., or when the food runs out.

The center is setting out several tables in their parking lot for people to eat at after they get their food. They’re also setting up tables in the center’s atrium for people looking to get out of the heat.

Heather Clow is the executive director of the Marathon Center. She says they event stated with a couple of food trucks, but soon other truck owners contacted her to ask about taking part.

Angie’s Street Tacos, Dixie Girl, JK Juices, Amy May’s Rockin’ Taco, ABC Concessions and King’s Concessions all took part in the event this past Wednesday.

MORE: The Courier