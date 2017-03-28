Ford Motors announces $1.2 billion investment in Michigan facilities

Ford Motor Company(DEARBORN, Mich.) — Ford is bringing more jobs to Michigan. The automaker announced Tuesday that it will invest $1.2 billion to refurbish three manufacturing facilities there.

Auto sales have been flat, but Ford is betting on mid-sized SUVs and pickup trucks. The company says it plans to bring back the Bronco and Ranger models, and it will outfit its Michigan Assembly Plant to build both. Employees will begin building the new Ranger at the close of 2018 and the Bronco in 2020.

“At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today — including trucks, vans, commercial vehicles, performance vehicles and SUVs — while at the same time growing our leadership in electrification, autonomy and mobility services,” Ford president for the Americas Joe Hinrichs said in a company statement. “As America’s top producer of automobiles, we are proud to be going even further in our commitment to invest in manufacturing here at home.”

The engines will be made at a separate Michigan plant, where Ford says 130 jobs will be created or retained.

Ford is also building a $200 million data center to support its goal of making electrified and autonomous vehicles.

Tuesday’s announcement comes in a recent streak of Ford investments. Over the last three months, the auto manufacturer announced $1.9 billion in investments within the state of Michigan alone. The company has invested $12 billion in U.S. plants over the last five years, generating roughly 28,000 jobs.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.