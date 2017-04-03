Ford recalls over 52,000 F-250 trucks for rolling away while in park

Ford Motor Company(DEARBORNE, Mich.) — Ford has issued a major safety recall on some of its 2017 F-250 trucks, citing “unintended vehicle movement while in park.”

The automaker said in a statement over the weekend that the truck may roll away — even if the driver moves the shift lever to park — unless the parking brake is applied. Ford said the problem stems from a damaged park rod actuating plate, and could lead to increased risk of injury or crash.

The company said it is unaware of accidents or injury linked to the issue, which involves approximately 52,608 vehicles.



CLICK HERE for more information on vehicles included in the recall.

