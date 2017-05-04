5/4/17 – 5:07 A.M.

We’re looking at a wet couple of days, and forecasts continue to call for Blanchard River flooding. The National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service currently shows the river entering minor flood stage Friday morning in Findlay. The forecast shows the river cresting in the minor flood stage at 11.7 feet Friday afternoon and exiting flood stage Saturday morning.

However other forecasts models used by the National Weather Service show the river potentially cresting above the major flood stage at 13.5 feet.

Downstream in Ottawa the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service shows the Blanchard entering minor flood stage Saturday afternoon. The forecast calls for the river to crest in the minor flood stage at 24.8 feet Sunday morning and exiting flood stage sometime Monday night.

Other forecasts models provided by the NWS show the potential for the river to cross the moderate flood stage in Ottawa over the next few days. The threshold for that stage is 27 feet.

Both the Eagle and Lye Creeks in Hancock County are running at normal levels at last check.

The National Weather Service has issue a flood watch for Hancock, Putnam, Allen, Henry, Wood, Wyandot, and Seneca Counties through late Friday night.