4/17/17 – 5:29 A.M.

A one-car crash injured a Forest man near Arlington Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Arlington on the south side of State Route 103.

62-year-old John Bond went down an embankment and hit a tree. Applessed EMS took Bond to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.