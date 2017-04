4/18/17 – 5:35 A.M.

Forest officials are ready to enforce nuisance ordinances once again this spring. WKTN radio reports the Forest Police Department plans to enforce laws regarding garbage, tall grass, and weeds.

The department says they want to avoid issues they’ve had with some residents in the past. They are urging people to use a Spring Clean Up day in the village on May 20 to get rid of junk.

