Former Acting Findlay Police Chief Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence

06/02/17 – 12:06 P.M.

A former acting Findlay police chief pleaded guilty to domestic violence but could have his case dismissed. The Courier reports that 46-year-old Sean Young will attend a 26-week diversion program. Visiting Judge Dwight Osterud agreed to the terms put forward by Young’s attorney. If he completes the domestic violence counseling program then his case will be dismissed.

His wife accused him of throwing a video camera at her on February 4. Toni Young needed medical attention and petitioned for a protection order on February 8. She also said her husband “squeezed and grabbed” one of their children the prior week. Sean Young was formally charged on March 3.