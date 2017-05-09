Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules charged with felony hit and run

Courtesy Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa) — Former Bachelor star Chris Soules is facing a felony charge of hit and run resulting in a date, WOI reports.

The charge relates to a fatal traffic accident last month that claimed the life of Kenneth Mosher.

Soules had been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death, but in court documents filed Monday in Buchanan County, the charge was changed. WOI quotes the documents as claiming that Soules, “did not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and failed to return at the scene of the accident.”

Earlier this month attorneys for Soules has moved to have the original felony charge against him dropped because he made a 911 call at the time of the accident.

According to the Des Moines Register, the new charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $7,500 fine. An arrangement is set for May 23.

