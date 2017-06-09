Former Butler coach Chris Holtmann to fill vacancy at Ohio State

Michael Hickey/Getty Images(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Chris Holtmann is the next men’s basketball coach at Ohio State University.

The former Butler University coach has agreed to an eight-year contract with the Buckeyes, according to a statement from Ohio State.

The contract with Holtmann, who completed his third year with the Bulldogs in 2017, is worth approximately $3 million a year, according to Gene Smith, Ohio State senior vice president and athletics director.

Final details will be released at a later date, the statement read.

This comes after Ohio State abruptly parted ways with its former coach earlier this month, Thad Matta.

Smith said Holtmann fit the criteria he sought for the 14th head coach in Ohio State history.

“Chris is focused on academics, is a high-integrity person, a relentless recruiter with Midwestern ties and a proven winner,” Smith said.

In three seasons at Butler, Holtmann compiled a record of 70-31. His teams have won at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons, including a 25-9 record a year ago, according to the statement.

