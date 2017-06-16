Former “C.S.I.” series star Hill Harper reveals he adopted a son

Getty Images/Leon Bennett(NEW YORK) — Just in time for Father’s Day, actor and bestselling author Hill Harper has revealed he adopted a son named Pierce 18 months ago, calling the decision “the biggest blessing of my life.”

In an interview with ABC Radio on Friday, the former C.S.I.: New York star opened up about what life is like as a single father.

“I always thought I was going to get married, have my own kids and I was going to adopt,” Harper, 51, explained.

“I had talked about adopting and I had talked about wanting to be a dad, and [a friend] said, ‘You’re going to be a great dad but I think you’re waiting too long. You may get to a point where you’ll decide you’re not going to do it. Even though you’re not married, why can’t you just be a dad now?'”

Although only about three percent of single dads adopt, Hill felt a calling to take the plunge — and he hopes others do, too.

“I was so afraid. I was so scared. And if you have the intuition that you want to adopt or be a foster parent, or anything like that, do it,” he tells ABC Radio. “I can tell you from the bottom of my heart — you know, it’s Father’s Day weekend. Make that choice.”

“He’s been the most amazing blessing to me,” said the actor, who witnessed his son’s birth. “It’s like I’m so fortunate that he chose me. His name is Pierce Hill Harper, and he’s changed my life in so many ways.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.