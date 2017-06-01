Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Congress June 8 Jun 1, 2017 Posted by In Politics Tagged Political News Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call(WASHINGTON) — Former FBI Director James Comey will testify in open hearing next Thursday, the Senate Intelligence Committee announced Thursday. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. About the author ⁄ Prev Simon Cowell explains lack of Emmy love for “America’s Got Talent” Next Sergey Gorkov brushes off questions about meeting with Jared Kushner