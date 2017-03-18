Former FSU player to begin Harvard medical residency

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Former Florida State defensive back Myron Rolle is continuing his post football career in medicine by announcing he will begin a neurosurgery residency at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The former Rhodes Scholar played three seasons at Florida State, and graduated early in 2008. Before beginning his NFL career, Rolle earned a master’s degree in medical anthropology at Oxford.

Rolle was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2010, but never appeared in a regular season game. He then returned to Florida State as a medical student three years later.

In an interview with WCTV in Tallahassee, Rolle said, “Seven years of neurosurgery is a big deal, something I wanted for a long time, really excited about it. Today is just great, it’s remarkable … Saving lives and helping people live a better life, that’s going to make life worth living.”

Rolle begins his residency in July.

