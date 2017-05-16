Former Hearthside Solutions Employee Pleads Guilty To Making Bomb Threat

5/16/17 – 5:15 A.M.

A former employee at Hearthside Solutions in McComb has admitted to making a bomb threat at the business. The Courier reports 37-year-old Leonard McIntosh of Toledo pleaded guilty to making a false alarm last month. He faces up to 17 months in prison. Judge Jonathan Starn will sentence McIntosh on June 8.

McIntosh called the threat into the business on May 6 of last year. The indictment says the threat caused an evacuation at the plant, which cost the company at least $150,000.

Authorities found no bomb in the facility.

MORE: The Courier