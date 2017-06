by In

6/14/17 – 4:38 A.M.

Autopsy results are pending on a Kent State University football player who died after practice. University officials say 19-year-old Tyler Heintz died yesterday morning. Heintz was an incoming freshman offensive lineman from Kenton.

The Kenton football Twitter account confirmed Heintz’s death, saying the news, “shocked a bewildered” the staff and players.